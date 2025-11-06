Plague Skater’s Will Schwester Shares Odds-And-Ends Album Soft Drinks Of Choice Including Covers Of The Cure And Pixies

A few years back I stumbled upon Plague Skater's Bandcamp profile and greatly enjoyed its self-described "scuzz pop" offerings. The album and EP we posted had me flashing back to late 2000s buzz bands like No Age and Wavves, but shoutier and with more runaway-train intensity. Will Schwester, the New Jersey man behind Plague Skater, has posted all kinds of music to that page more recently under various aliases, and some of it is extremely out-there. But today he's put out another collection that comes closer to the revved-up lo-fi indie sound he was doing so well on the Plague Skater releases.

The new odds-and-ends comp Soft Drinks Of Choice is truly all over the place. It opens with a mathy 16-minute instrumental. There are some fascinating electronic experiments later. Perhaps most interesting to the indie rock general population are a noise-bombed cover of the Cure's "Boys Don't Cry" and something like a slowcore remake of Pixies' "Broken Face." You can check it all out below.