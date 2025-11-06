Silversun Pickups Announce New Album Tenterhooks: Hear “The Wreckage”

Silversun Pickups have a new album on the way. Tenterhooks, the follow-up to 2022's Physical Thrills, arrives in February via the band's own New Machine Recordings, and lead single "The Wreckage" is out today.
Brian Aubert, Nikki Monninger, Christopher Guanlao, and Joe Lester made Tenterhooks with their longtime producer Butch Vig, though the recording process came to a brief halt when Aubert was admitted to the hospital after suffering an eardrum injury: "It seemed as if everyone was on tenterhooks waiting for whatever was next. The music has the same feeling," he says in a press release, adding:
We wanted to make a tight record that could fit on one vinyl with five songs on each side. To me, it’s an impatient, apprehensive, and more aggressive album. We started recording when the world was changing again. You invariably wonder, "What are we headed towards?" Even if you’re not necessarily writing about it, it bleeds into how you’re feeling and approaching life. We stripped things down and went louder and rawer.
Silversun Pickups will be taking the new music on the road with a big North American tour starting in February; find tickets here. Below, check out the full tour schedule, the Tenterhooks tracklist, and "The Wreckage."
TRACKLIST:
01 "New Wave"
02 "The Wreckage"
03 "Au Revoir Reservoir"
04 "Wakey Wakey"
05 "Witness Mark"
06 "Thorns And All"
07 "Long Gone"
08 "Running Out Of Sounds"
09 "Interrobang"
10 "Hot Wired"
TOUR DATES:
02/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
02/20 - Highland, CA @ bEATS at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
02/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
02/25 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen
02/27 - Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Center Theater
02/28 - Ketchum, ID @ The Argyros Performing Arts Center
03/02 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
03/03 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
03/05 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
03/06 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
03/07 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
03/09 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
03/10 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
03/11 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
04/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
04/27 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre
04/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
04/30 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
05/02 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
05/04 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall
05/05 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
05/07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
05/08 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
05/09 - Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom
05/11 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
05/12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
05/13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
05/15 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway
05/17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
05/18 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Tenterhooks is out 2/6 via New Machine.