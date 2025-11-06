Silversun Pickups Announce New Album Tenterhooks: Hear “The Wreckage”

Silversun Pickups have a new album on the way. Tenterhooks, the follow-up to 2022's Physical Thrills, arrives in February via the band's own New Machine Recordings, and lead single "The Wreckage" is out today.

Brian Aubert, Nikki Monninger, Christopher Guanlao, and Joe Lester made Tenterhooks with their longtime producer Butch Vig, though the recording process came to a brief halt when Aubert was admitted to the hospital after suffering an eardrum injury: "It seemed as if everyone was on tenterhooks waiting for whatever was next. The music has the same feeling," he says in a press release, adding:

We wanted to make a tight record that could fit on one vinyl with five songs on each side. To me, it’s an impatient, apprehensive, and more aggressive album. We started recording when the world was changing again. You invariably wonder, "What are we headed towards?" Even if you’re not necessarily writing about it, it bleeds into how you’re feeling and approaching life. We stripped things down and went louder and rawer.

Silversun Pickups will be taking the new music on the road with a big North American tour starting in February; find tickets here. Below, check out the full tour schedule, the Tenterhooks tracklist, and "The Wreckage."

TRACKLIST:

01 "New Wave"

02 "The Wreckage"

03 "Au Revoir Reservoir"

04 "Wakey Wakey"

05 "Witness Mark"

06 "Thorns And All"

07 "Long Gone"

08 "Running Out Of Sounds"

09 "Interrobang"

10 "Hot Wired"

TOUR DATES:

02/19 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana

02/20 - Highland, CA @ bEATS at Yaamava' Resort & Casino

02/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

02/25 - Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen

02/27 - Jackson, WY @ Jackson Hole Center for the Arts - Center Theater

02/28 - Ketchum, ID @ The Argyros Performing Arts Center

03/02 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall

03/03 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

03/05 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

03/06 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

03/07 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

03/09 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre

03/10 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

03/11 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

04/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

04/27 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

04/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

04/30 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/02 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

05/04 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Music Hall

05/05 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

05/07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

05/08 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall

05/09 - Providence, RI @ The Strand Ballroom

05/11 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

05/13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

05/15 - Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

05/17 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

05/18 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Tenterhooks is out 2/6 via New Machine.