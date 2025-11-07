The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05 Twen - "Fate Euphoric"

Nashville indie pop duo Twen released their new album Fate Euphoric on Tuesday, not necessarily because they miss the good ol' days before Friday became release day standard, but in compliance with an astrologer's advice. Twen's cautiously optimistic instincts were in the right place: On Fate Euphoric's release day, Virginia and New Jersey handily elected new Democratic governors, California voted in favor of redrawing the state's congressional districts to thwart Republican power grabs, and New York City erupted in seismic celebrations upon confirmation that Zohran Mamdani would be its next mayor. A better future, finally, seemed a bit more tangible.

Fate Euphoric appropriately closes with its title track, a sparkling end-credits soundtrack that acknowledges that keeping the faith is a skill worth honing. There'll always be "criminal minds" ready to hijack your joy, vocalist Jane Fitzsimmons tells us over a Britpop jangle, which is all the more reason to embrace hope as a practice. "Fate Euphoric" doesn't falsely promise that everything will work out in the end, but Twen are ready to stick it out either way. —Abby