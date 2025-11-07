Rosalía’s New Album LUX Dropped Early

LUX is here early. Rosalía’s MOTOMAMI followup has dropped a few hours early after she previewed it last week with the sole single “Berghain” with Björk and Yves Tumor.

The Spanish superstar debuted the album live for fans in her hometown of Barcelona last night. LUX was recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra and features Carminho, Estrella Morente, Silvia Pérez Cruz, Yahritza, and the Escolania de Montserrat i Cor Cambra Palau de la Música Catalana in addition to Björk and Yves Tumor. Physical copies have bonus tracks, but for now stream it below.