Katy Perry Goes Full Final Destination In Her New “bandaids” Video

After releasing 143, Katy Perry was inexplicably plagued with misfortunes on her tour for the album: An annoying stage-crasher, a malfunction with a metal sphere, a breakup with her longtime lover Orlando Bloom, an even worse malfunction with a butterfly prop, and a fan collapsing onstage. Even before that, she went to space for some reason and was mocked so hard for it that she had to assure fans that she was OK. Now, she’s back with a new song and music video that feels very representative of this disastrous period of her career.

“bandaids” is a song about heartbreak, and the Christian Breslauer-directed music video is reminiscent of Final Destination: The garbage disposal turns on with her hand in it, she gets electrocuted by a Tesla charging station, logs fall of a truck in front of her while she’s driving, her foot gets stuck in railroad tracks when the train is approaching at full speed. That must’ve been what her tour felt like, right? And her career in general after the reaction to 143? It ends with her lighting a cigarette at a gas station, and you can guess how that goes.

As for the song, it’s actually pretty good; it sounds like the Bloom breakup gave her emotional turmoil to deal with in music, and it works, at least way better than faux-feminist empowerment anthems made with Dr. Luke. She’s also now dating Justin Trudeau, the former Prime Minister of Canada, so everything is swell it seems. Check out “bandaids” below.