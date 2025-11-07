Georgia’s been releasing some new tunes since her 2023 album Euphoric: “Too Little Too Much,” “Wanna Play,” and “Get Over It.” Could a new record be on the way? It’s possible. For now the UK dance-pop artist is sharing another new track called “Be Free.”

“At the time of writing this tune, I wanted there to be an anthem for people who went out and didn’t drink or do drugs but still could be on the same wavelength as everyone else,” she explains. “The bassline was very much inspired by Hudson Mohawke / Rustie-era electronic music; I grew up on those beatmakers.”

The song was written and produced alongside her frequent collaborator Mark Ralph (Hot Chip, Daniel Avery), and it comes with an endearing music video directed by Spike Silverton. Watch below.