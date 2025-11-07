Skip to Content
New Radicals’ Gregg Alexander Reacts To Geese’s “You Get What You Give” Cover

9:17 PM EST on November 6, 2025

Earlier this week, Geese visited BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and covered the New Radicals’ 1998 classic “You Get What You Give.” Now, frontman Gregg Alexander is sharing his reaction.

“Geese must truly be the coolest new band since the White Stripes, because my phone ain’t blown up like this since New Radicals announced reforming for just one day for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in defiance of the raid on the Capitol,” Alexander begins. He continues:

So I was confused at first by the dozens of texts I awoke to in Nashville Wednesday. Pals forwarding me headlines that there’s “Geese performing live” on BBC ONE who are taking “You Get What You Give” to artistic new heights?!

So I rushed on-line to discover Geese’s music, and by the end of the first chorus of their instant classic “Taxes,” I realized they’re not just the coolest band in decades…they’re one of the best. What a lyric, “Doctor, heal yourself!…I will break my own heart?!

Geese were also covered by Samia last month, and back in April Nick Cave praised bandleader Cameron Winter’s solo music.

