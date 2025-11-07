Twin Peaks Tease Reunion

We made Chicago rockers Twin Peaks a Band To Watch back in 2014, when they were a bunch of precocious teenagers. They went on to become one of the most consistently rewarding bands of their era, kicking out a rich discography and helping to foster the scene that yielded artists like Sharp Pins/Lifeguard's Kai Slater and Stranger Things actor-musicians Joe Keery and Finn Wolfhard. (Wolfhard recently told us he met Slater, who produced his recent solo album, through Twin Peaks' Cadien Lake James.) We haven't heard anything from the band (no relation to the David Lynch TV series) since 2020, when they contributed to our own Save Stereogum compilation. But it seems like they might be swinging back into action.

Twin Peaks recently relaunched their website. On Instagram, the band deleted all their all posts and shared one new image. It's a screenshot of a post from eight months ago in the r/twinpeaksdudes subreddit, which reads, "Summer 26 Twin Peaks makes a comeback (prediction)," followed by, "I'm drunk as shit." Wolfhard commented with three weeping emojis. I feel the same way, Finn Wolfhard! Check out the IG post in question below.