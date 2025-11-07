Hayley Williams Shares 20th Surprise New Track “Showbiz”

Back in July, Paramore leader Hayley Williams dropped 17 new tracks on her website. In August, she organized all those tracks into the excellent solo album Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party and added one more song, "Parachute." In October, Williams added another song, "Good Ol' Days," to Ego Death. Physical editions of Ego Death are out today, and Williams has just shared another new track, her 20th of 2025. Is she done? We don't know!

Hayley Williams co-wrote her new track "Showbiz" with producer and regular collaborator Daniel James. It's a big, bright new wave song with some vocoder action on the chorus. Williams sings about a glamorous, romantic moment with someone: "I wanna do it again, I wanna dance in the strobe lights/ I wanna choke on the smoke and feel your eyes on me." But she needs to know: Was that moment real, or was it just showbiz? Check it out below.

Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party is out now via Secretly Distribution.