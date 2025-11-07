Skip to Content
Taylor Swift, Screamo Artist, Is Back On Bandcamp

By Tom Breihan

9:55 AM EST on November 7, 2025

Last year, Ogbert The Nerd frontman Madison James locked down the URL for taylorswift.bandcamp.com and used to release the kind of thrashy, discordant music that one does not necessarily associate with the name Taylor Swift. It makes sense to me! "Taylor" and "swift" are both words in the English language. (Well, "tailor" is a word. I guess "Taylor" is just a name.) If the other Taylor Swift isn't going to release music on Bandcamp, then why shouldn't someone else employ that name?

After Madison James posted a few thrashy, ugly tracks to that Bandcamp page, the Taylor Swift Bandcamp page suddenly disappeared. James must've spent the past year fighting to get it back, though, since the screamo Taylor Swift Bandcamp page is back. Yesterday, James tweeted, "fellas…. we got it back…"

As of right now, there's an entire seven-song release of guttural, noise-blasted powerviolence freakouts credited to "Taylor Swift." You better listen to it right now, before the next copyright strike hits. Check out track five; that one is nasty.

