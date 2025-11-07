Skip to Content
The Slaps – “Wettest Wing”

1:39 PM EST on November 7, 2025

Brit O’Brien

It's a huge news day for Chicago bands affiliated with Finn Wolfhard. First, rock 'n' rollers Twin Peaks teased a reunion. Now we've got a new track from the Slaps, the post-rockers who have served as Wolfhard's backing band on tour. The song is called "Wettest Wing," and it pleasingly evokes the early 2000s heyday of Chicago forebears like Jim O'Rourke and Wilco. Yeah, I'm talking jazzy drums, fingerstyle acoustic guitars, plaintive piano — the good shit. Please listen to this if you want to be soothed into the weekend.

