The new Yumi Zouma single is called "Phoebe's Song." Who is Phoebe? The romantic partner of Yumi Zouma member Josh Burgess. You get a close-up look at her in the video, which finds her lip-synching and pretending to play guitar to the track. It's a pleasing addition to the group's upcoming No Love Lost To Kindness, wistful and gently jangly, at least until that final fuzz-bombed chorus hits. Fans of the Cranberries and Sundays will find a lot to love.

A word from Burgess:

"Phoebe’s Song” is a real outlier in our catalogue. We honestly don’t have many love songs! It’s a bold testament to our love, but also a small window into the joy of coexisting with your person. Shout out to the “Uncleared” Nokia ringtone. Thank you, YouTube. Thank you, Phoebe. Thank you, world, for sharing this love. One love.

Watch below, where you'll also find some new Noth American tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

04/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/04 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Outset

05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pacific Electric

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up

No Love Lost To Kindness is out 1/30 on Nettwerk.