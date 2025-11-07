The new Yumi Zouma single is called "Phoebe's Song." Who is Phoebe? The romantic partner of Yumi Zouma member Josh Burgess. You get a close-up look at her in the video, which finds her lip-synching and pretending to play guitar to the track. It's a pleasing addition to the group's upcoming No Love Lost To Kindness, wistful and gently jangly, at least until that final fuzz-bombed chorus hits. Fans of the Cranberries and Sundays will find a lot to love.
A word from Burgess:
"Phoebe’s Song” is a real outlier in our catalogue. We honestly don’t have many love songs! It’s a bold testament to our love, but also a small window into the joy of coexisting with your person. Shout out to the “Uncleared” Nokia ringtone. Thank you, YouTube. Thank you, Phoebe. Thank you, world, for sharing this love. One love.
Watch below, where you'll also find some new Noth American tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
04/30 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian
05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/04 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Outset
05/12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/14 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Pacific Electric
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
No Love Lost To Kindness is out 1/30 on Nettwerk.