Timothée Chalamet, Addison Rae, Dalai Lama Among First-Time Grammy Nominees

The 2026 Grammy nominations are in and you can see the full list here. The main categories are full of Record Academy faves, aside of course from the Best New Artist field, which is all first-time nominees (save the Marías who got a nod for contributing to Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti a few years ago).

But beyond the general field categories you'll find dozens more people who today became Grammy-nominated for the first time. That includes folks we don't normally associate with music.

The list includes the 90-year-old Dalai Lama (who dropped his debut album in 2020, but is up for a spoken word award), Ketanji Brown Jackson (who would be the first US Supreme Court Justice to win), and A Complete Unknown's quirked-up white boy Timothée Chalamet (who will compete with four crews of Various Artists for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media). The Dalai Lama and Justice Jackson are both competing in the Grammy Award For Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording against Fab Morvan, who may recall once won a Grammy with Milli Vanilli and had to give it back.

Mk.gee worked on Justin Bieber's newly nominated Grammy-nominated "Daisies," but that award (Best Pop Solo Performance) would go to the performer, so sadly he'll have to wait. As will the late Nick Drake, whose The Making Of Five Leaves Left is up for Best Historical Album, an award given to producers and engineers.

Below you'll find an inexhaustive list of artists who can take home a trophy for the first time on Feb. 1.

Addison Rae

Alain Pérez

Alex Warren

Ali Wong

Amyl And The Sniffers

Andrés Cepeda

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

Charu Suri

Dalai Lama

Destin Conrad

Dijon

Djo

FLO

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jesse Welles

Jim Legxacy

KATSEYE

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Keznamdi

Kyle Roussel

Lefty Gunplay

Lila Iké

Los Wizzards

Mortimer

Nicki Nicole

Olivia Dean

Paola Jara

PinkPantheress

PlaqueBoyMax

Rosé

Saul Williams

Sexyy Red

Siddhant Bhatia

Skepta

Sleep Token

sombr

Tate McRae

Teezo Touchdown

Teyana Taylor

Timothée Chalamet

Trueno

Yeisy Rojas

YUNGBLUD

Zach Top

Zain Effendi

Zara Larsson

Good luck to Sexyy Red, His Holiness, and everyone else. The Grammys will be broadcast live on CBS from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1.