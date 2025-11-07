Skip to Content
Watch Radiohead Play “Just” For The First Time In 16 Years

By Tom Breihan

5:30 PM EST on November 7, 2025

Radiohead! You remember those guys, right? They're playing shows again! Crazy! Earlier this week, Radiohead kicked off their first tour since 2018. They're playing four-night stands in five major European cities, and they're now three quarters of the way through their opening set of shows in Madrid. People were very excited to learn what they played at their first show back. At night two, they played some songs they hadn't done in 16 years. The third show went down earlier tonight, and they dusted off "Just."

"Just," man. What a song. Incredible. The video where the guy lies down on the sidewalk? That's great shit. I get that chorus in my head all the time. That chorus repeats in my head whenever people get mad at Thom Yorke about Zionism and he goes into "poor me" mode. He does it to himself! Anyway. Before tonight's show, Radiohead hadn't played "Just" live since 2009. That's insane! If I made "Just," I would be walk around in shoulder-mounted speakers, playing that song on a loop. Radiohead got a huge singalong for playing it in Madrid tonight. People even sang along with the guitar riff, the way they do in Spain.

Tonight's Radiohead setlist was once again full of hits: "Planet Telex," "Lucky," "There There," "No Surprises," "Weird Fishes/Arpeggi," "Everything In Its Right Place," "The National Anthem," "Subterranean Homesick Alien," "Idioteque," "Fake Plastic Trees," "Let Down," big closer "Karma Police." I am forced to concede that Radiohead are a good band. Watch fan footage of "Just" below.

