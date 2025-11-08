Hayley Williams Announces First Solo Tour

Hayley Williams was supposed to head on her first solo tour back in 2020, and you can guess how that played out. Now the Paramore leader is finally hitting the road on her own following the release of Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party, according to the 20 dates she leaked herself by posting the "not for release" admat on her website last night.

The North American leg kicks off at the end of March, and by June she stops by the UK and Europe. She'll be accompanied by Water From Your Eyes, who recently released their addictive record It’s A Beautiful Place, and Snuggle, who shared the enticing LP Goodbyehouse in September. Williams has got great taste, and she actually met Rachel Brown from WFYE for the first time when they interviewed the Paramore singer for Stereogum over the summer.

Just yesterday Williams released the physical version of Ego Death (with a surprise 20th track) and promptly received four Grammy nominations. Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

03/28/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/31/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

04/03/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

04/04/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

04/06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/09/26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/10/26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

04/14/26 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

04/18/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

04/21/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

04/22/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater

04/25/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/27/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/02/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

05/05/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/07/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/09/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/12/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/13/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/05/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

06/08/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

06/10/26 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

06/15/26 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/16/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen

06/19/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/22/26 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

06/26/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

06/29/26 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium