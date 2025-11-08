Hayley Williams Announces First Solo Tour

Hayley Williams was supposed to head on her first solo tour back in 2020, and you can guess how that played out. Now the Paramore leader is finally hitting the road on her own following the release of Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party, according to the 20 dates she leaked herself by posting the "not for release" admat on her website last night.
The North American leg kicks off at the end of March, and by June she stops by the UK and Europe. She'll be accompanied by Water From Your Eyes, who recently released their addictive record It’s A Beautiful Place, and Snuggle, who shared the enticing LP Goodbyehouse in September. Williams has got great taste, and she actually met Rachel Brown from WFYE for the first time when they interviewed the Paramore singer for Stereogum over the summer.
Just yesterday Williams released the physical version of Ego Death (with a surprise 20th track) and promptly received four Grammy nominations. Check out the tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
03/28/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/31/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
04/03/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/04/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/06/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/09/26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/10/26 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
04/14/26 – Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric
04/18/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
04/21/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
04/22/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theater
04/25/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/27/26 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/02/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
05/05/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/07/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/09/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/12/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/13/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/05/26 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
06/08/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/10/26 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
06/15/26 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/16/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen
06/19/26 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/22/26 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
06/26/26 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
06/29/26 – Dublin, IE @ National Stadium