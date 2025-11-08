Into It. Over It. are prepping a new album. Last year they shared Interesting Decisions: Into It. Over It. Songs (2020-2023), and now the emo favorites are “slowly working” on its followup. For now, we get the great preview “Hypernormalisation.”

Via Bandcamp, Evan Weiss and co. write,

IIOI has been slowly working on a new LP. We have no rush to get it done which feels really nice to be able to work at our own pace. Life gets in the way and we’ve rolling with it through 2025 – Which has been a scary year. That said, as we enter 2026 it’s going to become a priority to finish what we’ve started. Maybe it’ll come out next year. We’ll see. In honor of us hitting the road for the first time in awhile we’ve released a new song. It’s part of this batch of LP songs. It’s called “Hypernormalisation.” We’ll be playing it on the road next week with Minus The Bear. Adam and I wrote the shell to this tune when we retreated to a cabin last year for a few days. It was the first thing we worked on. Inspired stuff.

Listen below.