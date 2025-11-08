Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Into It. Over It. – “Hypernormalisation”

9:27 AM EST on November 8, 2025

Into It. Over It. are prepping a new album. Last year they shared Interesting Decisions: Into It. Over It. Songs (2020-2023), and now the emo favorites are “slowly working” on its followup. For now, we get the great preview “Hypernormalisation.”

Via Bandcamp, Evan Weiss and co. write,

IIOI has been slowly working on a new LP. We have no rush to get it done which feels really nice to be able to work at our own pace.

Life gets in the way and we’ve rolling with it through 2025 – Which has been a scary year. That said, as we enter 2026 it’s going to become a priority to finish what we’ve started. Maybe it’ll come out next year. We’ll see.

In honor of us hitting the road for the first time in awhile we’ve released a new song. It’s part of this batch of LP songs. It’s called “Hypernormalisation.” We’ll be playing it on the road next week with Minus The Bear.

Adam and I wrote the shell to this tune when we retreated to a cabin last year for a few days. It was the first thing we worked on. Inspired stuff.

Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Robyn – “Dopamine”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Delaney Bailey – “Nightshade”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Mx Lonely Announce New Album All Monsters: Hear “Big Hips”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Superchunk – “I Don’t Want To Get Over You” (Magnetic Fields Cover)

November 12, 2025
New Music

Lime Garden – “Maybe Not Tonight”

November 12, 2025
New Music

Liv.e & Karriem Riggins Share Debut GENA Single “Circlesz”

November 12, 2025