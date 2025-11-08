Bleed me dry. Spit in my eye. Tighten my tie. I don’t know why. I’m that type of guy. Um, Jennifer? aren’t fucking around on their new track “Stunning.” Or maybe that’s exactly what they’re doing. It’s a lecherous banger from an up-and-coming group who aren’t afraid of anything — like titling a song “Old Grimes” — and it’s further evidence of why we named them a Band To Watch back in April.

The Brooklyn duo say “Stunning” is a “song about lust, obsession and being fully taken over by someone you love.” The riffs are as propulsive as the feverish lyrics; not many bands can pull off the full-on horny anthem, but Um, Jennifer? have established themselves as pros. Get rocked by it below.