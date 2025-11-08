A bunch of great indie artists have joined forces for a compilation whose funds go to the Gaza Soup Kitchen. It was compiled by Theophobia’s Dylan Mars Greenberg and has brand-new music from A Place To Bury Strangers, of Montreal, Kristeen Young, Jason Trachtenberg, Weston Allen, Preston Spurlock, Prairie Princess, and more. Stream it below, and consider purchasing here.
New Music
A Place To Bury Strangers, of Montreal, Kristeen Young, & More Contribute To Gaza Benefit Comp
GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST
The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.