A Place To Bury Strangers, of Montreal, Kristeen Young, & More Contribute To Gaza Benefit Comp

9:59 AM EST on November 8, 2025

A bunch of great indie artists have joined forces for a compilation whose funds go to the Gaza Soup Kitchen. It was compiled by Theophobia’s Dylan Mars Greenberg and has brand-new music from A Place To Bury Strangers, of Montreal, Kristeen Young, Jason Trachtenberg, Weston Allen, Preston Spurlock, Prairie Princess, and more. Stream it below, and consider purchasing here.

