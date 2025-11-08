Vampire Weekend Almost Cover Geese’s “Taxes”

Vampire Weekend are having fun on their tour, using the encore to launch into a bunch of covers. Last night the beloved indie rockers played Vegas and teased the audience with a brief, jokey rendition of Geese’s “Taxes.”

At the BleauLive Theater, Vampire Weekend tore through covers of the Ramones, the Clash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, the J. Geils Band, Phoenix, Chubby Checker, Neil Young, the Killers, and topped it off with a few seconds of “Taxes.” Geese, the hottest band at the moment, opened for Koenig and co. earlier this year. Now they’re getting praised by New Radicals’ Gregg Alexander and Patti Smith and shredding on late-night television in the wake of their buzzy new album Getting Killed.

Vampire Weekend have also collaborated with Goose, the jam band that often gets confused with Geese. By now Ezra Koenig probably knows the difference. The group also performed “Arrows,” which they’ve only done five times before. Watch all related footage below.