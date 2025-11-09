Skip to Content
Indigo De Souza Played Pitchfork Fest In A Shirt Featuring Their 6.6 Review Of Her Album

1:07 PM EST on November 9, 2025

Indigo De Souza released her new latest album Precipice back in July, and some drama ensued shortly thereafter. Stereogum contributor Grace Robins-Somerville reviewed it for Pitchfork and gave it a 6.6, which is by no means a terrible score in Pitchfork terms, but apparently not the glowing co-sign De Souza was hoping for: After the review was published, the North Carolina musician quickly took to social media denouncing Pitchfork as a legion of "internet bullies," simultaneously asking her fans to comment on the site's social media accounts to tell them the Precipice review was "whack." A couple of days later she posted on Instagram that she was "having a really hard time" before going offline for a few weeks.

Beef aside, over the past few days De Souza has performed at Pitchfork Festival Paris and Pitchfork Festival London. During the latter show at Hackney's EartH Theatre last night, De Souza wore a t-shirt with Pitchfork's 6.6 on the front; on the back was Robins-Somerville's full name and a few select quotes from her review. Along with a photo of the shirt, De Souza wrote on her Instagram stories ahead of the gig: "The songs are really bad, but we're still excited to play," which seems like a pretty egregious misinterpretation of the review. Even some of the regulars in De Souza's Subreddit are not amused by the ordeal. See photos below.

Many such cases:

