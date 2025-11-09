Outkast Honored By Donald Glover, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Outkast were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night. André 3000 and Big Boi's fellow Atlantan Donald Glover honored the hip-hop duo in an induction speech highlighting their contributions to Southern hip-hop -- and reminding us all that Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is now the highest-selling rap album of all time -- before a star-studded tribute performance. Janelle Monáe did "Hey Ya!," Tyler, The Creator rapped the shit out of "Bombs Over Baghdad," and Doja Cat sang "Ms. Jackson." Then the whole group got onstage with Big Boi, JID, and Killer Mike for "The Way You Move" along with Sleepy Brown, who features on the original track.

André 3000 could barely get through his acceptance speech without crying. "Great things start in little rooms," he said. "That's it." Check out the highlights below.

"Great things start in little rooms. We started in a little room." — André 3000 and @BigBoi accept @Outkast's Induction into the Rock & Roll of Fame.

"Outkast seemed to effortlessly explore what could be" — @donaldglover officially inducts Atlanta legends @Outkast into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a speech that proves, once again, that "the South's got something to say."

.@JanelleMonae showed us how to shake it, shake, shake it with an incredible performance of one of @Outkast's biggest hits "Hey Ya!"#RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/2vhs21fB43 — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025

Tyler The Creator performs Bombs Over Baghdad in tribute to OutKast at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ??pic.twitter.com/gW2HMLjL9X — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod ?? (@big_business_) November 9, 2025

Doja Cat performing Outkast’s “Ms. Jackson” at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame



