Outkast Honored By Donald Glover, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator, & More At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Outkast were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night. André 3000 and Big Boi's fellow Atlantan Donald Glover honored the hip-hop duo in an induction speech highlighting their contributions to Southern hip-hop -- and reminding us all that Speakerboxxx/The Love Below is now the highest-selling rap album of all time -- before a star-studded tribute performance. Janelle Monáe did "Hey Ya!," Tyler, The Creator rapped the shit out of "Bombs Over Baghdad," and Doja Cat sang "Ms. Jackson." Then the whole group got onstage with Big Boi, JID, and Killer Mike for "The Way You Move" along with Sleepy Brown, who features on the original track.
André 3000 could barely get through his acceptance speech without crying. "Great things start in little rooms," he said. "That's it." Check out the highlights below.