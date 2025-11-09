Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Sombr Makes SNL Debut

5:15 PM EST on November 9, 2025

Sombr, for bettr or for worse, was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night in an episode hosted by fellow first-timer Nikki Glaser. The pop softboi (dang it!) performed his viral hits "12 To 12" and "Back To Friends," donning a very glam suit set for each. Fun fact: At 20 years old, Sombr is the first SNL musical guest born after the show's longest-tenured cast member, Kenan Thompson, joined in 2003.

As far as music related-sketches go, last night's episode featured a karaoke sketch in which Glaser sensually sang Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" with her brother (played by Tommy Brennan). There was also a pre-taped commercial parody for a drug to treat celebrity anxiety about having to dance in the infamous Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel.

A non-musician who's been the subject of a few songs, ex-cast member Pete Davidson, made a surprise appearance during Weekend Update to give a little life update: "I'm just excited to be a dad and give it all the energy and enthusiasm I never had for this show," the father-to-be said, before pitching a "New Staten Island" for New Yorkers who vowed to leave the city if Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election. Also on Update, Jane Wickline performed an original song about late-night hookup texts.

It's been a big few days for Sombr, who also just got his first Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category. See episode highlights from his SNL episode below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025