Sombr Makes SNL Debut

Sombr, for bettr or for worse, was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night in an episode hosted by fellow first-timer Nikki Glaser. The pop softboi (dang it!) performed his viral hits "12 To 12" and "Back To Friends," donning a very glam suit set for each. Fun fact: At 20 years old, Sombr is the first SNL musical guest born after the show's longest-tenured cast member, Kenan Thompson, joined in 2003.

As far as music related-sketches go, last night's episode featured a karaoke sketch in which Glaser sensually sang Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" with her brother (played by Tommy Brennan). There was also a pre-taped commercial parody for a drug to treat celebrity anxiety about having to dance in the infamous Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel.

A non-musician who's been the subject of a few songs, ex-cast member Pete Davidson, made a surprise appearance during Weekend Update to give a little life update: "I'm just excited to be a dad and give it all the energy and enthusiasm I never had for this show," the father-to-be said, before pitching a "New Staten Island" for New Yorkers who vowed to leave the city if Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election. Also on Update, Jane Wickline performed an original song about late-night hookup texts.

It's been a big few days for Sombr, who also just got his first Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category. See episode highlights from his SNL episode below.