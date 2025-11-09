David Letterman & The Killers Induct Warren Zevon Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

The late Warren Zevon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night. Before the legendary singer-songwriter died of terminal lung cancer in 2003, he was a frequent guest on his friend David Letterman's talk shows, and his final public appearance was a 2002 episode of The Late Show. Fittingly, Letterman gave a heartfelt and funny induction speech honoring Zevon, and explained how all of Zevon's songs can be organized into three categories: "Global And Personal Strife," "Love Songs," and "Songs About Werewolves."

The Killers performed Zevon's 1978 classic "Lawyers, Guns, And Money," which definitely qualifies for the "Global And Personal Strife" category. The band was joined by frequent Zevon collaborator Waddy Wachtel, with guitarist Dave Keuning playing the guitar Zevon used on Letterman's shows. See clips below.

While inducting his longtime friend @OfficialWZevon into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, @Letterman reflects on his legacy and delivers Zevon’s immortal reminder to “enjoy every sandwich.”#RockHall2025 pic.twitter.com/nFkM8KvPwV — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (@rockhall) November 9, 2025