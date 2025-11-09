Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

David Letterman & The Killers Induct Warren Zevon Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

6:31 PM EST on November 9, 2025

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

2Comments

The late Warren Zevon was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night. Before the legendary singer-songwriter died of terminal lung cancer in 2003, he was a frequent guest on his friend David Letterman's talk shows, and his final public appearance was a 2002 episode of The Late Show. Fittingly, Letterman gave a heartfelt and funny induction speech honoring Zevon, and explained how all of Zevon's songs can be organized into three categories: "Global And Personal Strife," "Love Songs," and "Songs About Werewolves."

The Killers performed Zevon's 1978 classic "Lawyers, Guns, And Money," which definitely qualifies for the "Global And Personal Strife" category. The band was joined by frequent Zevon collaborator Waddy Wachtel, with guitarist Dave Keuning playing the guitar Zevon used on Letterman's shows. See clips below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Death Unearth ’90s Madonna Cover From Late Frontman Chuck Schuldiner

November 11, 2025
News

Sabrina Carpenter To Star In Alice In Wonderland Movie

November 11, 2025
News

Ivy Announce First US Shows In 15 Years

November 11, 2025
News

Joe Jackson Announces New Album Hope And Fury

November 11, 2025
News

Manchester Evening News Apologizes To Bob Vylan Frontman & Pays Restitution After Accusing Him Of Nazi Salutes

November 11, 2025
News

Michael Jackson Is The First Artist With Top 10 Hits In Six Different Decades

November 11, 2025