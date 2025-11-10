Max B Released From Prison After 16 Years

Max B's 2006 debut mixtape Million Dollar Baby made him an underground rap star, but he didn't get to fully reap those benefits for very long: In 2009, the Harlem MC was sentenced to 75 years in prison for a slew of charges including murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, all stemming from a botched robbery at which Max B was not present. In 2016, Max's conviction was vacated, and that sentence was reduced to 20 years. Last December, he called into a taping of The Joe Budden Podcast to tell the hosts that his sentence would end even sooner, having been given a release date of November 9, 2025. That's today!

Max B's longtime friend and collaborator French Montana confirmed on Instagram today that Max is now indeed free. French shared a sweet video of the two of them reuniting and giving each other a very long hug. I'm smiling ear to ear watching it! Max has said he plans on diving into making music again as soon as possible, but in the meantime, see some of his first moments as a free man below.