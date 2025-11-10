Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Hear Aimee Mann’s Carpenters Cover For The Chair Company

9:26 AM EST on November 10, 2025

2Comments

Are you watching The Chair Company, Tim Robinson's new HBO show? I'm watching it, but man, it's not always easy. I'm watching because the show is obviously good. Robinson has figured out ways to translate his absurdist social-ineptness comedy into the conspiracy-thriller genre, and he's created a truly compelling fusion. It's just hard to watch someone make so many bad decisions in a row. I did two episodes back-to-back once, and that was a mistake. You need to space those bad boys out.

Sunday night's Chair Company episode was especially chaotic and especially funny, and it ended with a needledrop: Aimee Mann singing the Carpenters' 1971 hit "Rainy Days And Mondays." Aimee Mann has been in the air a lot lately. Years ago, she wrote the songs for a stage adaptation of Girl, Interrupted, and we just learned that the play will finally debut next year. Also, I rewatched Magnolia over the weekend, and the Aimee Mann songs in that movie hold up so well. There's no way that picture works without her. I wonder if the inclusion of Aimee Mann in The Chair Company was a deliberate callback to Magnolia.

Mann's take on "Rainy Days And Mondays" is as sharp and crystalline as you might expect, and it's already out on streaming services. It sure seems like she recorded this specifically for The Chair Company, though it would make sense in Magnolia, an extremely rainy movie. Below, listen to Mann's cover and the Carpenters' original.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Refused Members Announce Debut Backengrillen Album: Hear “A Hate Inferior”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Madi Diaz Releases Enema Of The State Covers Album Benefitting Immigration Legal Aid

November 10, 2025
New Music

Charli XCX – “House” (Feat. John Cale)

November 10, 2025
New Music

Ragana & Drowse – “After Image”

November 10, 2025
New Music

This Is Lorelei – “Holo Boy”

November 10, 2025
New Music

Dendrons – “B4”

November 10, 2025