cootie catcher – “Gingham Dress”

I've been revisiting Cootie Catcher's sophomore LP Shy At First quite a bit since it came out back in March, and it's looking like there's a lot more to come in the near future. Today the Toronto indie-pop band have announced their signing to Carpark Records with a new single called "Gingham Dress."

"Gingham Dress" is driven by frenetic, IDM-inspired drums that juxtapose the track's moodier guitar lines. It evokes a sort of low-simmering anxiety, also reflected in singer Sophia Chavez's lyrics. She explains in a press release:

This song was written at the end of an "almost" relationship (but a very real one nonetheless), when I was frustrated with how things fell apart. It's about wanting commitment, carrying all the weight and then being forced to step away because of someone else's indecision. This song is like drawing a line in the sand saying "I've put in all the effort, if this is going to work it has to come from you now." I love the theme of domesticity as a backdrop for intimacy and hopeless devotion.

Watch Khalil Haddad's video for "Gingham Dress" below.