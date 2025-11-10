Waxahatchee Covers Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl”

About a month ago, Taylor Swift released her new album The Life Of A Showgirl. It sold a bajillion copies right away, and then lots of people hated it. Not me, though. I thought it was good. What? Shut up. Like you don't like anything embarrassing. All the music you like is so cool. Jeez. Anyway. Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield agrees with me, at least to the extent that she's willing to perform that album's title track on a stage, in front of people who might have cameras in their phones.

Just a little more than a week ago, Katie Crutchfield got back together with her twin sister Allison, surprise-releasing a great album under the band name Snocaps. Now, Snocaps, whose membership also includes MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook, are getting ready to play some shows. Before that, however, Kansas City resident Katie Crutchfield played Jason Sudeikis’ annual Thundergong! benefit at her adapted hometown's Uptown Theater on Saturday night.

Crutchfield is a confirmed Swiftie who's been known to cover "But Daddy, I Love Him." At the Thundergong show, she sang the album-closing title track "The Life Of A Showgirl," and she did great with it. That voice, man. Near the end, someone else comes in to sing the Sabrina Carpenter part. As far as we can tell, it's Allison Brimblecom, whose husband is the CEO of the charity Steps Of Faith. I figured it was some comedy person, so I asked Scott, and then Scott went and did some deep research. She's one of the house band's backup singers, anyway. Help us out in the comments if you know. Watch the cover and hear the original -- a good song, seriously -- below.

Last night's Thundergong benefit also featured multiple tributes to Kpop Demon Hunters. Here, for instance, is Will Forte singing HUNTR/X’s "Golden."

And here's Forte doing Saja Boys' "Soda Pop" with "Weird Al" Yankovic and Ted Lasso stars Cristo Fernández and Brendan Hunt:

Sam Richardson covered Stevie Wonder's "Pastime Paradise," then Jason Sudeikis came in to turn it into Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise," and then "Weird Al" Yankovic came back out to flip it into "Amish Paradise."

The evening ended with everyone from the show, including Katie Crutchfield and Kevin Morby, doing an all-star singalong of the Beatles' "With A Little Help From My Friends." The same night, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony ended with its own all-star finale of the same sing, as Joe Cocker was inducted.

Along with a video of Will Forte and "Weird Al" Yankovic singing Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," The K Scene shared the news that the benefit raised more than a million dollars to make sure amputees can get prosthetic limbs.