Nate Amos teams with Rachel Brown in Water From Your Eyes, and he used to team with Lily Konigsberg in My Idea (or maybe that band is still active, which would be cool). But he's also accumulated a prolific solo catalog under the alias This Is Lorelei. Last year This Is Lorelei experienced a massive glow-up by signing to the esteemed indie label Double Double Whammy and releasing the instant classic album Box For Buddy, Box For Star. That was sort of his Teens Of Denial, and now he's gone back and made his Teens Of Style, re-recording some of the best tracks from his DIY Bandcamp era for a new album called Holo Boy.

When Amos announced Holo Boy last month, he shared the chipper but annoyed "Name The Band," which was as good as you'd hope. Today we get to hear the title track, which is also the closing track. This one locks into a droning midtempo groove that aesthetically reminds me of another Bandcamp bard, Alexander Giannascoli. Per Amos, "'Holo Boy' was originally written in Chicago sometime in 2014 or 2015. I'm pretty sure it's the oldest song on the album and I'm pretty sure it's one of my favorites."

Listen below.

Holo Boy is out 12/12 on Double Double Whammy.