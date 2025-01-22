Daneshevskaya – “Kermit & Gyro”

Artist To Watch Daneshevskaya returned in November with "Scrooge," her first new material since her exquisite 2023 debut Long Is The Tunnel. Today, the indie artist is back with an elegant, elegiac tune titled "Kermit & Gyro."

Despite its serene aura, "Kermit & Gyro" was "written in the desperation of a break-up,” according to Anna Beckerman. “I wrote it out of confusion and eagerness. It’s about clinging to the idea of what the relationship brought you and how the relationship can still be a part of you. But also feeling completely untethered and adrift.”

No sense of confusion or eagerness can be detected in "Kermit & Gyro"; as usual, the music is masterfully calm and beautiful, sounding as if Beckerman has everything all figured out. She has some help from Artur Szerejko on production, arrangements, mixing, guitar, and bass, Finnegan Shanahan on violin, and Madeline Leshner on piano. Listen below.