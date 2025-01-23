Austin Psych Fest Announces 2025 Lineup

Austin Psych Fest has announced its 2025 lineup. The event will go down April 25-27 at the Far Out Lounge, and performers include Dinosaur Jr. (playing Without A Sound), Explosions In The Sky, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Yo La Tengo, Strfkr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Geordie Greep, Dean Wareham (playing Galaxie 500), Black Mountain, SASAMI, Bôa, King Hannah, and more.

See the full roster and day-by-day breakdown below, and get tickets here. More acts will be announced soon.

Friday

Explosions In The Sky

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Black Mountain

Kadavar

The Octopus Project

Blackwater Holylight

Federale

Jesse Sykes And The Sweet Hereafter

Saturday

Darkside

Kim Gordon

Strfkr

Geordie Greep

SASAMI

Corridor

Wombo

Dummy

Alex Maas

Color Green

Windows

Sunday

Dinosaur Jr.

Yo La Tengo

Bôa

Los Mirlos

La Luz

Dean Wareham

The Mystery Lights

King Hannah

Holy Wave

Garrett T. Capps And Nasa Country

Tickets are on sale now. Find more information here.