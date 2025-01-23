Skip to Content
Austin Psych Fest Announces 2025 Lineup

12:12 PM EST on January 23, 2025

Austin Psych Fest has announced its 2025 lineup. The event will go down April 25-27 at the Far Out Lounge, and performers include Dinosaur Jr. (playing Without A Sound), Explosions In The Sky, Darkside, Kim Gordon, Yo La Tengo, Strfkr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Geordie Greep, Dean Wareham (playing Galaxie 500), Black Mountain, SASAMI, Bôa, King Hannah, and more.

See the full roster and day-by-day breakdown below, and get tickets here. More acts will be announced soon.

Friday
Explosions In The Sky
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Black Mountain
Kadavar
The Octopus Project
Blackwater Holylight
Federale
Jesse Sykes And The Sweet Hereafter

Saturday
Darkside
Kim Gordon
Strfkr
Geordie Greep
SASAMI
Corridor
Wombo
Dummy
Alex Maas
Color Green
Windows

Sunday
Dinosaur Jr.
Yo La Tengo
Bôa
Los Mirlos
La Luz
Dean Wareham
The Mystery Lights
King Hannah
Holy Wave
Garrett T. Capps And Nasa Country

Tickets are on sale now. Find more information here.

