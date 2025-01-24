Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ New Song “Fat Juicy & Wet” Is About To Be So Huge

Bruno Mars is out here making hits, baby! It's coming up on nine years since Bruno released 24K Magic, his most recent solo album, but he is on an incredible run right now. In the past few months, Bruno has released two songs with other artists -- "Die With A Smile" with Lady Gaga and "APT" with ROSÉ -- and both of them are doing global-blockbuster numbers. This week, for instance, "Die With A Smile" sits at #1 on the Hot 100, while "APT" is at #5. And now we get a third ultra-pop laserbeam of a Bruno Mars collaboration. This time, he's rapping all horny with Sexyy Red, and it's a blast.

The new Bruno Mars/Sexyy Red song "Fat Juicy & Wet" is extremely nasty, and it's extremely silly about its nastiness. It's Bruno doing his spin on Sexyy's visceral fuck-rap, which means it's sharp and streamlined but still extremely raunchy: "Throw my legs back, eat my booty from the front/ Milk mustache on your face when I cum." These two are in "WAP" mode. The shock value is part of the fun, but so is the songcraft, with Bruno and his production team the Stereotypes digging into the fat-bottomed '80s electro-funk that also inspired a lot of Kendrick Lamar's GNX. I don't know if a song like this will pop off in Singapore or Estonia, but I know that it's about to go crazy here.

There's a fun tension between Sexyy Red, who came up from the underground a couple of years ago and who's still doing questionable shit, and Bruno Mars, the most polished pop superstar of his generation. That's why it works! That's the juice! (Maybe I shouldn't use "juice" in this context.) Bruno Mars co-directed the "Fat Juicy & Wet" video with Daniel Ramos, and there's a fun part at the end where Lady Gaga and ROSÉ show up to dance and pop champagne. A whole new Bruno Mars imperial era is unfolding right before our eyes. Watch it play out below.