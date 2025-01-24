Watch The Trailer For Gavin Rossdale’s New Celebrity-Filled Cooking Show

I'm genuinely not sure how much we need a show about Gavin Rossdale cooking in his mansion for a bunch of celebrity friends right now (feels very "Imagine"-coded), but here we are. Dinner With Gavin Rossdale premieres Feb. 13 on WatchFree+ and features the Bush singer making food and hosting singalongs of "Glycerine" with celebs like Serena Williams, Common, Selma Blair, Brooke Shields, Sir Tom Jones, and Jack McBrayer.

"I had a very simple idea about a TV show where I cook dinner for an inspiring guest," Rossdale says in a statement. "We get to see these amazing people up close and no one held back. It’s magic to sit and eat with Sir Tom Jones or Serena Williams. I’m so grateful to all my guests. When we met with the team at VIZIO - it was obvious this was home. It was a huge endeavor and I’m so happy we pulled it together. I’m hoping that everyone enjoys this series as much as I enjoyed making it. I’m very lucky and thrilled – but most of all grateful to everyone who worked to make this show happen."

