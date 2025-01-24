Stream Detroit Punks Day Residue’s Infectiously Angry New EP i love what you’ve done with the place

Day Residue hail from Detroit, and they come to our attention today via Evan Minsker's great see-saw newsletter. The band's new EP out today compiles three very different songs that nonetheless feel spiritually and aesthetically united. Opener "i love what you've done with the place" is basically indie rock with a drum machine, all vibes and grooves without much of a hook besides the Pixies-esque guitar. Cree Cree growls his way through the second track, the Strooges-meets-Motörhead garage rock chug "Bugs Everywhere," which also benefits from some nasty, melodious guitar work.

But the real show-stopper is closer "Nod If You Know," a fast-paced and discordant electro-punk ripper on which Aleahia Thompson shouts: "Karma's not a big enough bitch for you! But I like to think you'll encounter that bitch soon!" The song is bars on bars, an outpouring of contempt for compassionless people who "won't listen to reason, only to cash."

