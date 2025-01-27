King Hüsky – “Lately I’ve Been Thinking Of Your Mother”

For nearly two decades, Vidar Landa has played guitar in the hard-rockin', ass-kickin' Norwegian death 'n' roll band Kvelertak. These days, Landa is also making music on his own, and it could not possibly sound any more different from Kvelertak. Landa's new solo project King Hüsky absolutely metal-free. Instead, our guy is making soft, gentle, jangly indie-pop. And he's good at it!

Late last year, we posted "Running," Vidar Landa's first single under the King Hüsky name. There's apparently a King Hüsky single coming this year, and now Landa has shared "Lately I've Been Thinking Of Your Mother," his second song under that name. The song title looks like a schoolyard taunt, but I'm pretty sure it's not meant that way.

It's a lovely little jangle-sigh that works beautifully on its own merits. As a side project from a Kvelertak member, it's just fascinating. Between those two projects, I feel like you can trace Norway's cultural identity from the Viking era to now. Hear "Lately I've Been Thinking Of Your Mother" below.