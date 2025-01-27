Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

King Hüsky – “Lately I’ve Been Thinking Of Your Mother”

11:53 AM EST on January 27, 2025

For nearly two decades, Vidar Landa has played guitar in the hard-rockin', ass-kickin' Norwegian death 'n' roll band Kvelertak. These days, Landa is also making music on his own, and it could not possibly sound any more different from Kvelertak. Landa's new solo project King Hüsky absolutely metal-free. Instead, our guy is making soft, gentle, jangly indie-pop. And he's good at it!

Late last year, we posted "Running," Vidar Landa's first single under the King Hüsky name. There's apparently a King Hüsky single coming this year, and now Landa has shared "Lately I've Been Thinking Of Your Mother," his second song under that name. The song title looks like a schoolyard taunt, but I'm pretty sure it's not meant that way.

It's a lovely little jangle-sigh that works beautifully on its own merits. As a side project from a Kvelertak member, it's just fascinating. Between those two projects, I feel like you can trace Norway's cultural identity from the Viking era to now. Hear "Lately I've Been Thinking Of Your Mother" below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Moses Sumney – “O Mistress Mine”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Konradsen – “Nick Of Time” (Feat. Gia Margaret)

November 14, 2025
New Music

Hercules & Love Affair Announces New EP Someone Else Is Calling: Hear The Title Track Feat. Hips & Lips

November 14, 2025
New Music

Stream Momma’s Deluxe Welcome To My Blue Sky With Four New Songs And Their Elliott Smith Cover

November 14, 2025