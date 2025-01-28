Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Sleigh Bells – “Wanna Start A Band?”

10:19 AM EST on January 28, 2025

David Perez

They're back, baby! Grab all the crowns and throw them on the ground because Sleigh Bells have returned. It's been about 15 years since the great New York noise-pop duo released their classic debut Treats -- long enough that they could be considered a cool influence now -- and they dropped their most recent LP Texis in 2021. Today, Sleigh Bells announce a tour and unleash their first new single in more than three years, and that single goes hard.

Sleigh Bells' new song "Wanna Start A Band?" does all the things that you want a Sleigh Bells song to do. It's got the titanic but homespun pop hooks, the laser-guided synth-bleeps, the overdriven guitar riffs, and the punishing programmed drums. Alexis Krauss and Derek Miller co-wrote and co-produced the track without any help, and they know what they're doing. Maybe I was missing this kind of thing more than I realized, but this song is really working for me this morning. In a press release, Krauss explains that the song tells their origin story:

In 2008 while eating at a restaurant in Brooklyn with my mom, our server, Derek, wasted very little time asking me, essentially, "Wanna start a band?" Hard to believe that almost 17 years later we are still hyped and obsessively making records together. Derek started messing with the riff for this song around 2014 -- it needed a lot of work, but a spark was there. We had a band by then but didn't know how long it would last. For us, this song is a reminder of how we started, but it's also the first part of a new story we want to tell -- more on that very soon! We hope you will come along for the ride.

Below, listen to "Wanna Start A Band?" and check out the band's tour dates.

TOUR DATES:
5/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
5/09 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory, Constellation Room
5/10 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
5/13 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall - Music Hall
5/16 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
5/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
5/19 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
5/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit
5/23 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs
5/24 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
5/25 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
5/28 - Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor
5/29 - Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
5/30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
6/01 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
6/02 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
6/03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
6/05 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
6/06 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
6/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
6/10 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club Theatre
6/11 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
6/12 - Chicago, IL @ The Metro
6/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
6/15 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Moses Sumney – “O Mistress Mine”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Konradsen – “Nick Of Time” (Feat. Gia Margaret)

November 14, 2025
New Music

Hercules & Love Affair Announces New EP Someone Else Is Calling: Hear The Title Track Feat. Hips & Lips

November 14, 2025
New Music

Stream Momma’s Deluxe Welcome To My Blue Sky With Four New Songs And Their Elliott Smith Cover

November 14, 2025