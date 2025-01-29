Momma Announce New Album Welcome To My Blue Sky: Hear “I Want You (Fever)”

Some of Momma's live shows as of late have included a handful of unreleased songs. One of them was the October single "Ohio All The Time," which we crowned one of the Best Songs Of The Week. Today, the Brooklyn Band To Watch are following that up with another really, really good song called "I Want You (Fever)," as well as the announcement of their new album Welcome To My Blue Sky.

Since 2022's Household Name, Momma's official lineup has expanded from the core duo of Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten to include producer/bassist Aron Kobayashi Ritch and drummer Preston Fulks. In a press release, they describe Welcome To My Blue Sky as "an open letter to those who have come in and out of our lives," written in a big transformative period for the band members. Of "I Want You (Fever)," they add:

"I Want You (Fever)" is a song we wrote about wanting to be with someone who has a girlfriend, or someone who isn’t over their ex. It’s pining after someone, but there’s also some confidence knowing that that person wants to be with you. The second we wrote that song we felt like we were entering a new era -- we scrapped everything we had written for the album up to that point because it felt so fresh and so exciting.

"I Want You (Fever)" is hooky and hot-blooded, with Friedman and Weingarten demanding, "Pick up and leave her/ I want you, fever." It pairs almost dream-pop verses with a loud, guitar-heavy chorus, feeling a bit like a modern Veruca Salt or that dog. Watch the Jaxon Whittington-directed "I Want You (Fever)” video and see the album's full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sincerely"

02 "I Want You (Fever)"

03 "Rodeo"

04 "Stay All Summer"

05 "New Friend"

06 "How To Breathe"

07 "Last Kiss"

08 "Bottle Blonde"

09 "Ohio All The Time"

10 "Welcome To My Blue Sky"

11 "Take Me With You"

12 "My Old Street"

Welcome To My Blue Sky is out 4/4 via Polyvinyl.