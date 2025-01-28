Coin Break Up Following Allegations Against Two Members

The Nashville pop-rock trio Coin are breaking up due to misconduct allegations against two members. Lead singer and keyboard player Chase Lawrence announced the disbandment in a statement on Instagram today.

Earlier this month, Coin announced that they would be going out on tour without founding drummer Ryan Winnen, who was stepping away "to focus on some personal matters." Today, Lawrence says he's also uncovered "revelations" about guitarist Joe Memmel. The message does not specify Memmel and Winnen's alleged misdeeds but asserts that "these developments have led me to the decision that COIN can no longer continue as a band."

Here's the statement:

I have recently become aware of revelations around my bandmates and want to share some thoughts directly with all of you. I believe in accountability and doing what's right. Three months ago, I made the decision to move forward without my drummer, and yesterday, I parted ways with my guitarist. Their behaviors directly conflict with my values, and I am devastated for anyone who has been affected by these actions. Creating a space for love & joy through music has always been my mission. Discovering that this space has been compromised by the actions of others is truly heartbreaking. Unfortunately, these developments have led me to the decision that COIN can no longer continue as a band. To our listeners, I am sorry for the disappointment this may bring. Your support has meant the world to me, and I owe it to you to be honest and decisive in addressing this situation. Refunds for the upcoming tour are available at the point of purchase. There's a lot to figure out about the future, but I know I'm not done making music yet. Thank you for everything. With love,

Chase

As stated by Lawrence, Coin's upcoming tour dates are canceled. See his IG post below.