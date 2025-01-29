Alison Krauss & Union Station Announce Arcadia, First New Album In 14 Years

Alison Krauss And Union Station have announced their first new album in 14 years. Arcadia will follow 2011's Paper Airplane, and the bluegrass ensemble is unveiling the lead single and opening track "Looks Like The End Of The Road" today.

“The stories of the past are told in this music," Krauss explains. "It's that whole idea of ‘in the good old days when times were bad.’ There's so much bravery and valor and loyalty and dreaming, of family and themes of human existence that were told in a certain way when our grandparents were alive. Someone asked me, 'How do you sing these tragic tunes?’ I have to. It’s a calling. I feel privileged to be a messenger of somebody else's story. And I want to hear what happened.”

Arcadia features new member Russell Moore on co-lead vocals, guitar, and mandolin. The record was largely written by Robert Lee Castleman, Viktor Krauss, Bob Lucas, JD McPherson, and Sarah Siskind. “Usually, I find something that's a first song, and then things fall into place,” says Krauss. “That song was ‘Looks Like The End Of The Road.’ Jeremy Lister wrote it, and it just felt so alive — and as always, I could hear the guys already playing it."

Hear "Looks Like The End Of The Road" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Looks Like The End Of The Road"

02 "The Hangman"

03 "The Wrong Way"

04 "Granite Mills"

05 "One Ray Of Shine"

06 "Richmond On The James"

07 "North Side Gal"

08 "Forever"

09 "Snow"

10 "There’s A Light Up Ahead"

TOUR DATES:

04/17 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

04/18 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

04/19 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

04/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

04/26 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

04/27 - Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

04/29 - Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

04/30 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Adderley Amphitheater

05/02 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

05/03 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

05/04 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

05/06 - Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

05/12 - Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

05/13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

05/15 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

05/16 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

05/29 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

05/30 - New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheater

05/31 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

06/03 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

06/04 - Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

06/06 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion

06/07 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

06/08 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge

06/10 - Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

06/11 - Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park

06/13 - Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre

06/14 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

06/15 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater

06/16 - Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena

06/18 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/19-22 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

06/20 - Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

06/21 - Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park

07/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

07/12 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

07/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/16 - Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

07/18 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre

07/19 - Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium

07/20 - Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

07/22 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater

07/23 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

07/26 - Bozeman, MT @ Theatre at the Brick

07/27 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

07/29 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

07/31 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

08/01 - Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

08/19 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

08/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/23 - Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre

08/24 - Knoxville, TN @ The Tennessee Theatre

08/26 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

08/28 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

08/29 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

08/30 - Mill Spring, NC @ Earl Scruggs Music Festival

09/06 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

09/07 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

09/09 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

09/12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/13 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/16 - Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

09/17 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/19 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

09/20 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

09/21 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

09/23 - Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

09/24 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

09/26 - St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

09/27 - Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

09/28 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Arcadia is out 3/28 on Down The Road. Pre-order it here.