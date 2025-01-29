Alison Krauss & Union Station Announce Arcadia, First New Album In 14 Years

Alison Krauss And Union Station have announced their first new album in 14 years. Arcadia will follow 2011's Paper Airplane, and the bluegrass ensemble is unveiling the lead single and opening track "Looks Like The End Of The Road" today.
“The stories of the past are told in this music," Krauss explains. "It's that whole idea of ‘in the good old days when times were bad.’ There's so much bravery and valor and loyalty and dreaming, of family and themes of human existence that were told in a certain way when our grandparents were alive. Someone asked me, 'How do you sing these tragic tunes?’ I have to. It’s a calling. I feel privileged to be a messenger of somebody else's story. And I want to hear what happened.”
Arcadia features new member Russell Moore on co-lead vocals, guitar, and mandolin. The record was largely written by Robert Lee Castleman, Viktor Krauss, Bob Lucas, JD McPherson, and Sarah Siskind. “Usually, I find something that's a first song, and then things fall into place,” says Krauss. “That song was ‘Looks Like The End Of The Road.’ Jeremy Lister wrote it, and it just felt so alive — and as always, I could hear the guys already playing it."
Hear "Looks Like The End Of The Road" below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "Looks Like The End Of The Road"
02 "The Hangman"
03 "The Wrong Way"
04 "Granite Mills"
05 "One Ray Of Shine"
06 "Richmond On The James"
07 "North Side Gal"
08 "Forever"
09 "Snow"
10 "There’s A Light Up Ahead"
Arcadia is out 3/28 on Down The Road. Pre-order it here.