Watch MJ Lenderman Cover This Is Lorelei In Atlanta

6:59 PM EST on January 28, 2025

MJ Lenderman and This Is Lorelei both put out some of the best albums of 2024 with Manning Fireworks and Box For Buddy, Box For Star respectively. On Monday night, Lenderman covered the beloved Box For Buddy, Box For Star track "Dancing In The Club" in Atlanta.

Per Brooklyn Vegan, the "Wristwatch" singer and Wednesday guitarist played the Variety Playhouse, and in April one of his NYC shows has This Is Lorelei as an opener. Lenderman rang in 2025 by doing a surprise cover set at the New Year's Eve gig held by Water From Your Eyes, the project of Nate Amos (aka This Is Lorelei) and Rachel Brown. Watch a clip of Lenderman covering "Dancing In The Club" below.

