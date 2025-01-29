Miya Folick – “Fist”

Miya Folick's Erotica Veronica arrives next month, and about half of the album is already out: "La Da Da," "Alaska," "Erotica," and “This Time Around.” Today, the LA singer-songwriter is unveiling another preview with the poignant "Fist."

“‘Fist' is about rage,” Miya explains. “It’s about sexual trauma and generational trauma and what that does to our feelings of safety, self, and home. What it does to the people we are in relationship with. I wrote this song by candlelight in the first place I really considered my home, recorded with a team who really made me feel seen.”

The opening lines are quite devastating: "I've been cooking dinner/ Hoping you'll forgive me/ For not wanting to swallow you." Ouch! The tame tune builds into a scream-filled catharsis, and who doesn't love those? Watch the Arkie Tadesse-directed music video below.

Erotica Veronica is out 2/28 via Nettwerk.