Gordi – “Alien Cowboy”

Last year, Gordi and SOAK joined forces for the collaborative Lunch At Dune EP. Today, Gordi — who was our Artist To Watch in 2016 — is back with the cinematic "Alien Cowboy."

“I was thinking about what a gay utopia would look like,” Gordi says of the tune, continuing:

Mr Morale & The Big Steppers had just come out and we had it blaring through the speakers. I sat down at the piano and we recorded this low, subby, deteriorated part. I was imagining a scene — stumbling through the desert and this mirage appears, this beautiful Salvador Dalí-type world. Everything is melting and there is this giant figure, with their hand outstretched inviting me in. Fabricating an imaginary place where, as queer people, you could feel wholly accepted. When I got to the chorus, I wanted to turn this fictitious place into something internal, and suddenly maybe it's not a place at all, but a feeling.

"Alien Cowboy" is co-produced with Matias Mora and mixed by Kayla Reagan. Gordi adds about the music video, “I explained this idea to my friend, Maddy Purdy, who put together a concept for a video. She said there would be two characters in the video — a person who owned a scorpion, and the scorpion. I was to play both. It took nearly 2 hours to get the contacts in my eyes."

The disorienting, blue-laden visuals match the otherworldly aura of the song; see for yourself below.