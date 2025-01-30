Fust – “Bleached”

Fust kicked off January with the announcement of their third album Big Ugly and the release of "Spangled." Today, Aaron Dowdy's twangy project is back with the sprawling new single "Bleached."

“It’s about being young, feeling like livestock while being driven around,” Dowdy says, “Not thinking, zoning out and feeling drained, disconnected, with friends appearing and disappearing, small experiences that train you to feel your difference like your friend’s hair getting blonde in the sun when yours doesn’t. And it’s about surviving youth, though not without some costs.”

The ballad features the War On Drugs' Dave Hartley on synth and Libby Rodenbough on fiddle. Watch the John Winn-directed music video below.

Big Ugly is out 3/7 via Dear Life Records.