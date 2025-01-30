Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Fust – “Bleached”

10:56 AM EST on January 30, 2025

Graham Tolbert

Fust kicked off January with the announcement of their third album Big Ugly and the release of "Spangled." Today, Aaron Dowdy's twangy project is back with the sprawling new single "Bleached."

“It’s about being young, feeling like livestock while being driven around,” Dowdy says, “Not thinking, zoning out and feeling drained, disconnected, with friends appearing and disappearing, small experiences that train you to feel your difference like your friend’s hair getting blonde in the sun when yours doesn’t. And it’s about surviving youth, though not without some costs.”

The ballad features the War On Drugs' Dave Hartley on synth and Libby Rodenbough on fiddle. Watch the John Winn-directed music video below.

Big Ugly is out 3/7 via Dear Life Records.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
News

Man/Woman/Chainsaw – “Only Girl”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Method Of Doubt Share Fiery, Passionate New EP Total Soul Ignition

November 17, 2025
New Music

Peaer Announce First New Album In Seven Years Doppelgänger: Hear “Button”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Svalbard Share Final Song “If We Could Still Be Saved”

November 17, 2025
New Music

Skrillex, Dylan Brady & Caroline Polachek – “hit me where it hurts”

November 14, 2025
New Music

Confidence Man Announce New EP Active Scenes Vol. One: Hear “Damaged Goods”

November 14, 2025