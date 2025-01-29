Robert Ascroft – “Should’ve Stayed In Bed” (Feat. Christopher Owens)

Last year, the former Girls leader Christopher Owens came back from a number of harrowing life experiences with I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair, his first solo album in a long time. The record is great, and it feels really good to see Owens back in the mix. Next week, Owens will play an LA wildfire benefit with people like Hayley Williams, St. Vincent, and Lucy Dacus. Today, he guests on a new song from Robert Ascroft.

Robert Ascroft is a veteran LA-based multimedia artist. He's best-known as a photographer, but he also makes music, and he's got a lot of collaborators. Last year, we posted "Faded Photograph," Ascroft's track with former Chromatics singer Ruth Radelet. Next month, he'll release his new album Echo Still Remains. The LP has supposed to be out Friday, but the wildfires forced a slight delay. "Faded Photograph" is on the record, which also features people like Luna's Britta Phillips, the Entrance Band's Guy Blakeslee, and the Gun Club/Cramps veteran Kid Congo Powers. Christopher Owens appears on two tracks, and one of them is out today.

The new Ascroft/Owens collab is a warm, hazy indie meditation that uses Owens' weary vocals over reverb-heavy guitars and cinematic strings. It sounds a lot like something Owens might make on his own. The Ascroft-directed video is all about hot people making out at a pajama party, which is a pretty good hook for a music video. Check it out below.

Echo Still Remains is out 2/14 on Hand Drawn Dracula.