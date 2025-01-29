Yawners – “Merienda-cena”

Yawners, the Madrid-based band led by Elena Nieto, make extremely hooky and fired-up pop-punk, the kind of fuzz-guitar music that makes a sugar rush feel like an adrenaline surge. Around these parts, they're probably best-known for "Rivers Cuomo," the 2022 song that hits a lot harder than most of the music that the real Cuomo has made in recent decades. On New Year's Day, Yawners returned with a new single called "1 de enero." Now, they've got another one.

I just ran the lyrics for the new Yawners track "Merienda-cena" through Google Translate, and it turns out to be all about the joy of figuring out food options with someone you really like: "Tell me if you have anything in the fridge/ To make snack-dinner/ If you have everything expired/ We will go to the supermarket." I wouldn't have guessed that, but it makes sense. The title literally translates to "Snack-dinner," an expression that we should really use in English more often.

If you don't know whether someone has food in their fridge, then you're probably still getting to know them. The song captures the feeling of that stage by speeding headlong through lots of big, joyous hooks. Check it out below.