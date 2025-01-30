Skip to Content
News

SNL50 Concert Announced With Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Jack White, Eddie Vedder, & More

4:36 PM EST on January 30, 2025

The festivities surrounding the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live continue to ramp up. Now, in addition to various documentaries and an upcoming primetime special, the show has revealed details for an all-star concert.

Dubbed the "Homecoming Concert," it will take place at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Valentine's Day, two days before the SNL50 special. Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson will executive produce, with Jimmy Fallon as host. Among the performers announced so far, per Variety: Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, Post Malone, Jack White, David Byrne, Robyn, Eddie Vedder, DEVO, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Jelly Roll, the B-52s, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and the Roots.

UPDATE: And Dave Grohl too.

The show will stream live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET. It will also screen for free in select Imax theaters at Regal Cinemas.

