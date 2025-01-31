Livestream FireAid Featuring Billie Eilish, Joni Mitchell, Lady Gaga, No Doubt, & More

There are a bunch of benefit concerts for the LA wildfires coming up, and FireAid is the biggest. Taking place at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, the event has Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Stevie Nicks, and many more. It's happening now.

Unfortunately, FireAid was supposed to have Dave Matthews and John Mayer performing together for the first time, but Dave Matthews had to drop off last-minute due to "a critical illness in the family." It was announced today that Travis Barker will be performing with Jelly Roll.

Here's the lineup for the Intuit Dome: Billie Eilish; Earth, Wind & Fire; Gracie Abrams; Jelly Roll and Travis Barker; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lil Baby; Olivia Rodrigo; Peso Pluma; Rod Stewart; Stevie Wonder; Sting; and Tate McRae.

Here's the lineup for the Kia Forum: Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and the Black Crowes.

It's streaming on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM’s “LIFE with John Mayer” channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets. It will also broadcast on more than 860 iHeartRadio radio stations as well as iHeart’s digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.

Watch on YouTube below, and consider donating as proceeds go to wildfire relief and prevention efforts by the Annenberg Foundation.