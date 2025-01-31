Skip to Content
Watch Billie Eilish Join Green Day On “Last Night On Earth” At FireAid

10:29 PM EST on January 30, 2025

The massive LA wildfire benefit concert FireAid is happening in Inglewood right now at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. At the latter, the night is starting off strong with Billie Eilish joining Green Day for 21st Century Breakdown’s "Last Night On Earth."

Eilish walked onstage partway through the song. Green Day followed it with "Still Breathing" and "When I Come Around." Then Billy Crystal took the stage "in the clothes I wore when I fled my house," made a TikTok joke, and said Steve Ballmer and his wife will match every donation tonight dollar for dollar. He also said the first donation from the night is from U2, for $1 million (which is $2 million with the matching).

Watch Green Day and Billie Eilish's performance below.

https://twitter.com/babsuvulabillie/status/1885172781286887463?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

