Bryan Ferry & Amelia Barratt – “Orchestra”

10:51 AM EST on January 31, 2025

Roxy Music icon Bryan Ferry is planning to release a collaborative album with the artist/writer/painter Amelia Barratt. Arriving in March, Loose Talk showcases 11 texts composed by Barratt, which are set to music by Ferry. The pair first teased their partnership last year with the release of "Star," which closed out the 81-track collection Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023. Today, Barratt and Ferry are sharing a new song, "Orchestra."

Opening up about making Loose Talk, Ferry says:

The whole experience of making Loose Talk has had an interesting newness about it. It seems to have opened a whole new chapter in my work. There’s a really strong mood to the work that Amelia does and I was very conscious of not getting in the way of her words. Hopefully, together, we’ve created something neither could do on our own.

The nearest I ever got to doing pieces like this before would maybe be back in Roxy with "In Every Dream Home A Heartache" and "Mother Of Pearl." To some extent, those are kind of spoken monologues. I’m pleased that when we’ve played Loose Talk to people, they’ve said, "Oh, this sounds really different." That’s what I’ve always wanted with everything I’ve done, or been involved in, to be: different. Different to what you’ve heard before, or seen before. That’s the whole point of being an artist: trying to create a new thing, a new world.

Barratt adds:

Loose Talk is a conversation between two artists: a collaborative album of music by Bryan Ferry with spoken texts by me. It’s cinematic; music put to pictures.

There’s possibility for experimentation within a frame. And there’s a freedom in knowing exactly what my part to play is, then being able to pass a baton, stretching out creatively and knowing there is someone on the other side to take it further. Nothing feels off limits.

Listen to and watch the video for "Orchestra."

TRACKLIST:
01 "Big Things"
02 "Stand Near Me"
03 "Florist"
04 "Cowboy Hat"
05 "Demolition"
06 "Orchestra"
07 "Holiday"
08 "Landscape"
09 "Pictures On A Wall"
10 "White Noise"
11 "Loose Talk"

Loose Talk is out 3/28. Pre-order it here.

