Def Leppard Cover “Stand By Me” For LA Wildfire Relief

Def Leppard, one of the best and tightest classic rock bands you will ever witness live, have shared a heartfelt cover of Ben E. King's early '60s standard "Stand By Me." All proceeds from the track will go to FireAid to assist in short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives in Southern California.

"Los Angeles and its surrounding area has always played a central role in Def Leppard's career, from it being where some of us are based and it being our US hub for rehearsals, to being the city where we played our first-ever American gig," singer Joe Elliott says in a statement. "We feel blessed to be able to dedicate this song and give all the royalties to the amazing heroes in L.A. helping those affected by the fire. No better song."

Guitarist Phil Collen adds: "In times of devastation, standing together is more important than ever. As a resident of Southern California for 35 years, I've witnessed the impact of wildfires as they continue to ravage communities across California. Our cover of Ben E. King's 'Stand by Me' is a tribute to resilience, unity and hope. All proceeds from our version will go directly to wildfire victims, helping those who need it most. Let's stand by each other and make a difference -- because no one should face hardship alone."

Listen below.