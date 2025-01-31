Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Def Leppard Cover “Stand By Me” For LA Wildfire Relief

11:42 AM EST on January 31, 2025

Def Leppard, one of the best and tightest classic rock bands you will ever witness live, have shared a heartfelt cover of Ben E. King's early '60s standard "Stand By Me." All proceeds from the track will go to FireAid to assist in short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives in Southern California.

"Los Angeles and its surrounding area has always played a central role in Def Leppard's career, from it being where some of us are based and it being our US hub for rehearsals, to being the city where we played our first-ever American gig," singer Joe Elliott says in a statement. "We feel blessed to be able to dedicate this song and give all the royalties to the amazing heroes in L.A. helping those affected by the fire. No better song."

Guitarist Phil Collen adds: "In times of devastation, standing together is more important than ever. As a resident of Southern California for 35 years, I've witnessed the impact of wildfires as they continue to ravage communities across California. Our cover of Ben E. King's 'Stand by Me' is a tribute to resilience, unity and hope. All proceeds from our version will go directly to wildfire victims, helping those who need it most. Let's stand by each other and make a difference -- because no one should face hardship alone."

Listen below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
News

Kneecap – “No Comment” (Feat. Sub Focus)

November 18, 2025
New Music

YHWH Nailgun – “Weaving” (LEYA Cover)

November 18, 2025
New Music

Oxis Announces New Album Oxis 8: Hear “Guili”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Haley Heynderickx & Max García Conover – “to each their dot” & “This Morning I Am Born Again”

November 18, 2025
New Music

Andrew Aged Shares New EP Crown Made With Mk.gee, Zack Sekoff, & Nightfeelings

November 18, 2025
New Music

David Byrne – “T Shirt”

November 18, 2025