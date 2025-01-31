The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

5

Deafheaven - "Magnolia"

Deafheaven have been moving in progressively prettier directions for years now, and lots of people have felt lots of ways about those shifts. Now, suddenly, they've locked back into the primal force of the black metal that brought them to the dance in the first place. If you were looking for reasons to get mad, you could knock Deafheaven for pulling a cynical back-to-basics move, bringing back the demon-screeches and the blastbeats in an effort to recapture the fans who drifted away. But this version of Deafheaven still reaches for transcendence, and you can read it in the bottomless grief of the lyrics -- you need to read them, since you won't decipher them otherwise -- and in the way those fractal riffs surge outward near the end of the song. Once again, Deafheaven find beauty in brutality. Nobody does it quite like them. —Tom